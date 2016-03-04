$2 million bond for suspect in murder of Kent State student

It is a request from prosecutors to have the case moved to adult court where charges are far more serious.

A Portage County Juvenile Judge transferred the case of one of the 17-year olds charged in the shooting death of Kent State student Nick Massa to

adult court on Friday.

Under Ohio law, juveniles who are 16 or 17 have to undergo what is called a mandatory "bindover hearing" to decide if adult court is the appropriate venue for trial or if juvenile court can address the crime.

In this case, the aggravated murder of Nick Massa, doesn't get more serious.

Still considered a juvenile in court, he was referred to as "TK" and asked a series of questions to make sure he understood what was happening.

He did.

His attorney Kim Corral told Judge Robert Berger, "It is and always has been our contention that TK is not the shooter."

Two others will face charges in the death of Massa. Whoever the shooter was is irrelevant. All are likely to face the same charges.

Judge Berger ruled, "The court therefore finds that TK is subject to a mandated transfer to the General Division of Geauga County Court of Common

Pleas for further proceedings and shall be tried as an adult."

With that ruling, TK was now considered an adult.

His name is Ty Kremling, an 11th grade student at Stow Monroe Falls High School.

The transfer of the case to adult court is significant. If it was tried in Juvenile Court, Kremling could only be held until he turned 21.

In Common Pleas Court, the penalties are more severe -- up to life in prison.

The case appears compelling, as there were eyewitnesses.

An identical hearing will be held next week for another 17-year-old from Massillon. So far, known in court only as "MG."

