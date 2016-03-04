Oak and Embers Chicken & Waffle Recipe

Oak & Embers Tavern Chicken and Waffles:

Corn Bread Waffles

1/3 C Vegetable Oil

6 Eggs, beaten

1 C Milk

1/2 C Sugar

1 1/4 C Flour

1 1/2 C Cornmeal or Polenta

1 T Baking Powder

1 t Salt

1 C Shredded White Cheddar Cheese

1/4 C Cilantro, minced

1/2 C Melted Butter

Mix together Oil, eggs and milk. In separate bowl combine Sugar, Flour, Cornmeal, Baking Powder and salt. Slowly combine the wet and dry ingredients into one bowl and then add cheese, cilantro and butter. Cook according to waffle machine instructions, until golden brown.

Fried Chicken

4 Boneless, skinless Chicken Thighs

2 C Buttermilk

2 C Flour

1 C Panko, ground fine in food processor

2 T Old Bay Seasoning

Marinate Chicken Thighs in Buttermilk for at least one hour, then coat in mixture of flour, ground panko and Old Bay Seasoning. Fry in 350 degree Vegetable oil, until chicken's internal temperature is 165 degrees.

Bourbon Maple Butter Sauce.

1/2 C Butter (softened/room temperature)

1/4 Bourbon of your choice

1 C Real Maple Syrup

Combine Maple Syrup and Bourbon in pan and reduce by half. Once reduced, remove from heat. Slowly add butter while whisking to incorporate.

Serve Fried Chicken open faced on Cornbread Waffle and top with Bourbon Maple Butter Sauce. Serve with a Side of Siracha Sauce.

