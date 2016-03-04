Can you help Akron police identify this robbery suspect? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Can you help Akron police identify this robbery suspect?

It's been more than one month and Akron police are still looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General on January 24.

Police say the suspect walked in the Vernon Odem Blvd. store at 9:0 p.m., robbed the store at gunpoint then ran back out.

Witnesses say he a light-skinned man between 20-30-years old. He was wearing black jacket with fur around the hood. he also had on dark pants and brown shoes. 

The robbery took a little over a minute.

If you have any information call Detective Magaw at 330-375-2490.

To take a closer look, watch the surveillance video HERE.

