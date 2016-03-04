Father, girlfriend charged in 3-year-old's homicide

Mathew Miku and his live-in girlfriend, Jessica Bender, are facing charges in Hailey's death. (Source: Family)

Canton Police say around 11:15 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a call regarding an unconscious child at 1007 Dewalt Avenue. Police say Mathew Miku called 911 and said he found his daughter, Hailey, dead in her bed. He sounded distraught during the call and said Hailey had fallen on the steps a week ago.

Further investigation led detectives to treat this as a homicide.

Later Friday, 22-year-old Mathew Miku was charged with murder (F-1) and child endangering (F-2). His bond was set at $1 million. His live-in girlfriend, 21-year-old Jessica Bender, was charged with child endangering (F-3). Her bond was set at $250,000.

Police say both suspects are residents at the home.

Hailey's grandparents are devastated. They want answers, and most of all, they want justice for Hailey.

"She always had a smile on her face. She was beautiful. She was an angel. There's no reason she had to die like this," said grandmother Karen Miku.

The last time Karen saw Hailey was in November.

"I still have gifts from Christmas I should've given her at Thanksgiving. But I thought she would be home for Christmas," said Karen.

Karen says she hasn't seen Mathew in two years.

"We haven't spoken to Mathew in a very long time. We always had problems with Mat. We never stopped loving him," she said.

Karen has so many questions and says no matter what it is, she wants the truth to come out.

"Losing a child, no one should have to go through that. A child you cherish. A gift from heaven. You don't abuse a child, no matter what," she said. "If someone did kill her, they need to pay to the fullest of the law. There is no excuse. Nobody should be able to get away with killing a child."

The grandparents have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral arrangements.

The family has also set up an account at Citizens Bank under "Daniel Miku for Hailey Miku." All locations are taking donations in their name.

