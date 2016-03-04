Joe Haden's shoe store, The Restock to re-open on Friday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Joe Haden's shoe store, The Restock will have their grand re-opening on Friday. 

The store says it was temporarily closed due to in-store construction but it's back now and remains in its original location at 645 Prospect Avenue.

The grand re-opening will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Browns cornerback made the announcement on his own and TheRestockCle's Instagram accounts. 

The Restock website currently has a countdown clock to their re-open at 5:00 P.M.

