Joe Haden's shoe store, The Restock to re-open on Friday

The Restock to re-open on Friday (Source: WOIO)

Joe Haden's shoe store, The Restock will have their grand re-opening on Friday.

The store says it was temporarily closed due to in-store construction but it's back now and remains in its original location at 645 Prospect Avenue.

The grand re-opening will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Browns cornerback made the announcement on his own and TheRestockCle's Instagram accounts.

A photo posted by TheRestockCle (@therestockcle) on Mar 3, 2016 at 9:02am PST

The Restock website currently has a countdown clock to their re-open at 5:00 P.M.

