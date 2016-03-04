Cleveland Browns president stepping down

The Cleveland Browns confirm that Alec Scheiner will be stepping away from his position as President of the Browns as of March 31, 2016 and will continue to serve as a consultant to the team through the end of 2016.



"We greatly appreciate Alec's commitment and work as President of the Cleveland Browns,” said Browns Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “Alec is extremely capable and has helped us establish some very positive inroads with a significant focus on our fan experience, FirstEnergy Stadium and our business partners."



Scheiner served as President of the Browns since January 2013.

Haslam also said, "He was integral to the rebuild of our organization, the renovations of our stadium and training facility, and many of our strategies on the football side of our business. His guidance has helped us accelerate our learning curve as NFL owners and that is something we will always appreciate. Alec is ready for the next challenge in his career, as our new structure would limit the opportunity for his leadership. He is one of the most talented executives in the industry, and we are fully confident that Alec will be successful in whatever permanent role he takes next. We wish him and his family only the best."

Scheiner played a role in the transformation of FirstEnergy Stadium as well as the renovation of the team's practice facility in Berea.

"I have had an incredible experience with the Browns,” said Scheiner. “Cleveland is amazing and the fans are uniquely passionate. I want to thank Dee and Jimmy Haslam for the opportunity to do what I truly love: rebuilding an organization with a group of people who have shown unparalleled hard work, commitment to their team and city. I look forward to helping the Browns over the next several months as I determine my next challenge."

