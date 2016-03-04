Health food store's sales dip after big box store opens

Nature's Bin has been selling health food since before it was cool. But now that it's gained popularity, their sales have d ropped. Since they train and employ adults with developmental disabilities, their bottom line isn't the only thing at stake.

"We were a social enterprise before people even knew of the term," said Nancy Peppler, executive director of Cornucopia, the nonprofit that runs the market.

The Lakewood trailblazer has been offering local, organic groceries and vegan specialties since 1975.

"This was the only store to go to in this area for umpteen years," said loyal shopper, Marilyn Addair.

Peppler says they're happy to see so many people now so conscientious about what they're eating. Now the market is responding, but with big box stores, like Whole Foods. The grocery chain is taking a bite out of Nature's Bin's profits.

"We did take a dip similar to the dip that we took when Earth Fare opened. It's taking a little bit longer to start to see that turn back around, but we are seeing those signs," she said.

Peppler says they're working to boost catering sales to make up the difference.

"We're preparing breakfast for seniors at the Lakewood senior center and the folks there have told us that attendance is up on Mondays and Wednesdays when Nature's Bin catering provides the breakfast," she said.

Until they bounce back, they've had to adjust staffing. That doesn't just affect paychecks, but people's well-being, as well.

"I learned English, and how to make a sandwich," said Kevin, who is part of Cornucopia's vocational training program.

Graduates of the program earn a ServSafe Certification, which they liken to a passport to employment in the food industry.

As they evolve to survive, Peppler says they will always be a place to buy natural, organic foods, and put dollars toward their mission.

