Browns' Armonty Bryant suspended 4 games without pay

Cleveland Browns LB Armonty Bryant will miss the first four games of the regular season this fall.

Bryant and De'Ante Saunders was pulled over by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on I71 Christmas morning.

Bryant had Oxycodone and Adderall in his possession and couldn't produce a prescription.

Both entered not guilty pleas in court last month and were released bond.

The Browns released the following statement Friday, March 4, 2016, afternoon:

Armonty Bryant of the Cleveland Browns has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2016 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. Bryant is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Saunders was a rookie and signed with the Browns in November. He was assigned to the practice squad, but cut after the arrest.

