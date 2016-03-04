WATCH HERE: Disturbing video shows Johnny Manziel smoking 'pot'?

Another video of Johnny Manziel has surfaced.(Source: AP Images Gene J. Puskar)

Another video of Johnny Manziel has surfaced.

This one apparently shows the troubled Cleveland Browns quarterback smoking -- what it is has not be determined.

Radar Online, who published the video, says it was shot last month at a nightclub in Miami. READ FULL STORY HERE

To watch the video click [HERE].

Manziel has been seen partying numerous times in Florida ever since his domestic violence case went to a grand jury.

Last week TMZ sports released a video that shows Manziel inside a South Beach club, donning a big hat and sunglasses, drinking out of what appears to be a champagne bottle.

Manziel and his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, reportedly got into a fight at a Dallas hotel on January 30. Crowley claims Manziel hit her so hard she lost her hearing.

He's expected to cut from the Browns when the new league year begins on March 9.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.