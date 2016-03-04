Nesting bald eagles provide teaching moments for students

Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake has set up a live web cam of its resident bald eagles on YouTube.

All three of the bald eagle eggs have hatched in Avon Lake. Watch live now.

The first of three bald eagle eggs hatches at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Avon Lake City Schools)

The bald eagles, which students got to name, provide a variety of lessons for the elementary school. (Source: WOIO)

Two bald eagles in Avon Lake have picked the perfect landing spot for a third grade class at Redwood Elementary School. The birds built a nest outside the classroom and the school is seizing the opportunity to teach students.

TJ Ebert is the principal at Redwood and says while eagles usually choose quiet, rural areas to build their nests, the birds named Stars and Stripes, built the nest last year. Last week, the the mother laid eggs for the second time.

"You'll see them here in the morning, as the kids come and leave the school. It's almost like they're used to them. It's like they watch over our kids each day," said Ebert.

In November, Redwood jumped on the opportunity and installed a camera above the nest, which shoots live footage of the birds on a public YouTube account.

"Tuesday, I hopped on and I saw 238 people were watching it around the United States. So it's not just a good opportunity for us, not only for our kids and our community, but everyone," explained Ebert.

The students monitor the video while researching the birds.

"I like when Stars moves around and we can see the eggs," said third grade student, Isaac Morris.

"It's special that we have the nest in our school's backyard," said Aubrey Bryan, another third grader.

There's a playground under the nest that Redwood plans to move so it won't be a disturbance to the birds, which usually nest in small, populated areas. Because the eagle's nest provides a good learning opportunity for inquiring minds, Ebert hopes the birds will stay on campus.

"We can talk about the symbolism of the eagle in social studies class, we can talk about the life cycle in science class," said Ebert.

The eagle eggs are expected to hatch around the first week of April.

