Mom wonders how toddler walked out of daycare into traffic

Veronica James hopes changes are made so no other family has to go through what her family has experienced. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland mother is wondering how her toddler was able to walk out of his daycare and into traffic on Thursday, without an adult stopping him.

Two-year-old Kamryn was allegedly able to walk away from an adult, out a door at Brightside Academy, and onto St. Clair Avenue. His mom, Veronica James, said she was told he ran back and forth across the busy street.

“[The education director] told me that Kamryn had ran away from his teacher, ran outside and across the street,” said James. “You think you’re dropping your child off, and they’re going to be safe and they’re going to pay attention to them, and then this happens.”

The stretch of St. Clair is busy and the speed limit is 35 mph.

When Cleveland 19 went to the daycare to see what happened, school representatives said they could not speak to the media.

Collette Kliss, the divisional vice president for Pennsylvania-based Brightside Academy, said they are investigating the incident and cooperating with the state, but had no further comment.

James gave Cleveland 19 several witness statements she said she got from Brightside Academy, one of which describes Kamryn in the road "surrounded by cars slowing down, so that they would not hit him."

Brightside Academy has a long list of violations in state inspection reports. Some are more severe than others, with the two most serious being a child using a hazardous cleaning agent, and an overdue fire inspection. The other violations range from a staff member raising a voice at a child, dirty toilets and tables, and peeling paint in a toddler room. According to the Department of Job and Family Services, no violations were related to unsupervised children.

James said she will never take her son to another daycare center.

“I don't even want to let him out of my sight because I don't know what's going to happen to him,” she said.

James hopes the teacher who was in charge of her son is fired from the daycare agency, and that something changes so no other family has to go through what her family has experienced.

“Something is going to happen. They're careless,” said James. “Somebody’s child is going to be dead.”

