Human trafficking a growing problem in Ohio

Donna Sullivan says Ohio is a thoroughfare where human trafficking happens often. (Source: WOIO)

Human trafficking is a growing problem across the country, but Ohio ranks fifth in the U.S. with more than 1,000 children becoming victims each year. Now law enforcement officials are going to schools and teaching parents what to look out for so their kids don't become victims.

They prey on boys and girls as young as 11. Here in Ohio, hundreds of children each year are forced into the troubling trade.

"There are predators throughout the country who are trying to victimize our children everyday," said Donna Sullivan, with the Cleveland FBI .

Sullivan says there are more than 70 special task forces around the country, including two in northeast Ohio that focus on child victim crimes, like human trafficking. Agents work closely with local police departments.

"Any time we have a lead or we have anybody who calls us, even the local police when they call, and there's a missing child, we go out right away and we assist with the local police," explained Sullivan.

In other parts of northeast Ohio a new campaign is underway. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is visiting schools to educate parents and students about the dangers.

"The people who are the victims, make them educated. Get these kids to understand at a young age just how vulnerable they are," said Trooper Rodney Ramps with OSHP.

The OSHP distributed nearly 200,000 pamphlets detailing the warning signs of human trafficking to truck drivers. Ohio has the most truck stops in the country.

"We're the crossroads for the United States. If you're going to the east coast, you come through Ohio. If you're going to the west coast, you come through Ohio," explained Mike Schneider with OSHP.

"We happen to have a thoroughfare where we see more of this than some of our other parts of the country," said Sullivan.

It's a crime Sullivan says can possibly be prevented by educating kids and making parents more aware.

"You have to know what your kids are doing. You have to be very relevant in their life," she said.

How to recognize signs of human trafficking:

- Fearful or anxious of law enforcement

- Scripted/rehearsed answers to casual questions

- A younger female at a hotel with an older male, whom she calls "daddy"

- A young person at a truck stop

If you have information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888. NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24/7. You can also submit a tip to the NHTRC online.

