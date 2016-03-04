Employee fired over alleged sex act at Cleveland correctional facility

Cuyahoga County Sheriff says Cody Lee, 22, escaped from the McDonnell Correctional Facility on Friday in Cleveland.

More problems at the Judge Nancy McDonnell Community-Based Correctional Facility are being exposed. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland 19 is discovering more problems at the Judge Nancy McDonnell Community-Based Correctional Facility. We've told you how inmates continue to escape the facility. Now court officials are investigating claims of an inmate and employee having sex.

Last month, habitual problems at the Judge Nancy McDonnell Correctional Facility in downtown Cleveland were brought to light after more than 60 inmates walked away from the facility.

Cleveland 19 discovered the facility never alerts the public. It was only after our warning that Oriana House, which runs the facility, held a press conference to discuss the escapes.

"The protocols are to notify probation and court. Then the court and probation take it from there and that's how the notification goes," explained Bernard Rochford, with the Oriana House.

The latest shocker: A source says a case worker has been terminated for having oral sex with an inmate. A cell phone was confiscated from an inmate inside McDonnell and pictures discovered on the phone show the inappropriate behavior.

Oriana House did not deny the claims and responded how they have a zero-tolerance policy on sexual abuse. The agency said they do not comment on staff personnel issues and state statute would not allow them to discuss what happened inside their facility.

That seemed odd because they did exactly that in last month's press conference and even provided a picture of the window inmates broke out of and escaped.

Cleveland 19 just asked the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court which sentences inmates to McDonnell to get involved.

"The court was unaware of any alleged incident. We've made inquires at this time and an investigation is being conducted," said Judge John Russo.

