PHOTOS: Man robs Citizens Bank on Superior Avenue

If you recognize him, call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5000 or Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400. (Source: FBI)

Authorities say he handed the teller a note, then fled with the money stashed in a green, canvas bag. (Source: FBI)

The FBI has released photos from a Cleveland bank robbery, in hopes that someone can recognize the suspect.

On Friday around 4 p.m., the FBI says a man entered the Citizens Bank on Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland. He then approached the teller window, handing the teller a note and a green, canvas bag. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled on foot traveling northbound on 12th Street.

According to the FBI, the man is described as a black male, standing approximately 6’ tall, with a heavy build, in his late 50s or early 60s, with a scruffy, grey goatee. He was wearing glasses, a black or navy blue cap, black jacket, one grey glove and one OSU glove.

If you have any information that could help, contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5000 or Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.