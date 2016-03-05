2016 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: First Round

This is the second version on my 2016 NFL Mock Draft. The First Round of the NFL Draft will take place on April 28th.

With the first pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.....

The Tennessee Titans select, Laremy Tunsil, offensive tackle for Ole Miss. It's quite simple, protect your franchise quarterback (Marcus Mariota). Bosa is a great talent and could very well go No. 1 overall, but the Titans need to give Mariota time, the Titans offensive line gave up a league leading 54 sacks in 2015. They could very well trade this pick.

No. 2, Cleveland Browns: QB Carson Wentz, North Dakota State. The Browns need a quarterback. I fully expect the team to move on from Johnny Manziel and keep Josh McCown as a back up role, possibly the starter if Wentz is not ready. Many have California QB Jared Goff here, but I see Wentz as a better quarterback. His stock will only rise after the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

No. 3, San Diego Chargers: OLB Myles Jack, UCLA. The Chargers need linebacker help, and Jack can provide them a spark as a true football talent. At UCLA he ran for 11 touchdowns on 68 rushing attempts. Yes, I know, he's a linebacker he shouldn't be running the ball. That stat just shows you what can do with the ball in his hands and proves he has rare agility and speed for the linebacker position.

No. 4, Dallas Cowboys: DE Joey Bosa, Ohio State. Despite the rumors, Jerry Jones said they will not take a quarterback with their first pick. Which means, they very well may. But with Buckeyes DE Joey Bosa sitting there at four, how do you pass that up? It's easy, you don't! Jerry, don't over think it.

No. 5, Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Jalen Ramsey, Florida. The Jaguars need help on defense, ranking 26th in interceptions and 19th in passes defended. This is quite frankly a steal for the Jaguars. The Jags offense seems to be stacked and this could be a defensive draft for them. Some experts believe Ramsey could go No. 1 overall.

No. 6, Baltimore Ravens: LB Noah Spence, Eastern Kentucky. HUGE bump from Mock Draft 1.0 where I had him going to the Cardinals at No. 29. An impressive combine and the perfect fit for Ozzie and the Ravens, has me believing they will take him. This may be the highest you see Spence go in mocks. If Bosa is there at No. 6, the Ravens will take him. (Previous: No. 29)

No. 7, San Francisco 49ers: WR Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss. Jared Goff, could be the guy, but I feel Chip Kelly wants to give Colin Kaepernick a shot. Kelly wants his wide receiver of the future, and Treadwell fits that mold very well! If it's not Treadwell, it will be Ronnie Stanley.

No. 8, Miami Dolphins: OT Ronnie Stanley. Notre Dame. The Dolphins need to add to that offensive line, and Stanley can fit right in. The Dolphins gave up 45 sacks last season, that ranks among the bottle half of the league. (Previously No.9)

No. 9, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DE DeForest Buckner, Oregon. The Buccaneers I believe wanted Stanley, but after missing out, you have to imagine they want the best available defensive player, and that's Buckner. (Previously No. 6)

No. 10, New York Giants: DT A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama. The Giants defensive line was bad, just bad. They only accounted for 23 sacks, third worst in the NFL. Robinson could make a huge impact on that defensive front for years to come. They will battle in the war room over Robinson and Shaq Lawson. I give Robinson the nod.

No. 11, Chicago Bears: DE Shaq Lawson, Clemson. Here is where Lawson should go. The Bears seem to have things set on offense, with Lawson hanging around at 11, I don't see how they pass on a defensive end that is built like a tank and can explode in the backfield. He had 25.5 tackles for loss in 2015, and 12.5 sacks.

No. 12, New Orleans Saints: LB Leonard Floyd, Georgia. Oh the Saints defense. Offenses were torching this defense all year. They have to go defense here. Floyd adds versatility and could play a little at the defensive end position. If you're the Saints, take the best defensive player on the board, Floyd is that guy at the moment.

No. 13, Philadelphia Eagles: WR Corey Coleman, Baylor. Well, this was Jared Goff territory, but after signing Sam Bradford to a nice contract, they won't go that route, instead they will give him some weapons, and that is exactly what Coleman can bring as the big play wide receiver. Let Coleman and Nelson Agholor develop together, and that could be a scary duo in the years to come. (Previously No. 21)

No. 14, Oakland Raiders: CB Vernon Hargreaves III, Florida. Hargreaves is a top-10 talent but due to a poor finish in the 2015 season, his stock has taken a hit. With Charles Woodson departing in the secondary, expect them to pick a defensive back here. The offense is set with Carr, Cooper, Murray, Crabtree.

No. 15, Los Angeles Rams: QB Jared Goff, California. Hard to imagine Goff slipping this far, but if he's there, the Rams take him in a heartbeat. Fully expect a team to trade up and take Goff in top 10 picks. Rams could be one of those teams. Would be Wentz if Goff goes to Browns at 2. (Previously No. 13)

No. 16, Detroit Lions: OL Taylor Decker, Ohio State. The Lions could go defense here, but the Lions surrendered 44 sacks last season, and I sense the team really wants to run the ball more next season with running back Ameer Abdullah having a year under his belt. Keep an eye on Eli Apple here, but feel like they want to give Stafford weapons.

No. 17, Atlanta Falcons: DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma State. Would be shocked if the Falcons didn’t go defensive end here. Ogbah is the best available here. The Falcons had an NFL low, 19 total sacks.

No. 18, Indianapolis Colts: RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State. If you know anything about the Colts, you’d know they’re trying so hard to find a running back. They gave the Cleveland Browns a first round pick for Trent Richardson. They took a chance on Frank Gore, and he produced well, but Gore isn’t getting any younger. Elliott can fix that whole week 1.

No. 19, Buffalo Bills: OT Jack Conklin, Michigan State. The Bills defense is set, and their quarterback Tyrod Taylor got beat up (mostly because he ran outside the pocket), but the team will want to add to their offensive line. Conklin can fit that need nicely.

No. 20, New York Jets: OLB Darron Lee, Ohio State. The third Buckeye in the last five picks. Lee can add an instant fit to the defense. The Jets want to win now, if they were to go with linebacker Jaylon Smith, they may have to wait for him to recover from a knee injury.

No. 21, Washington Redskins: DT Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss. If the Bills don’t take Nkemdiche, he could end up with the Packers. Nkemdiche has had off the field issues that could have him fall to the Packers. (Previously No. 27)

No. 22, Houston Texans: QB Paxton Lynch, Memphis. They need to find a quarterback to go along side with their franchise running back, Todd Gurley. The Rams ranked dead last in the NFL in passing touchdowns with 11. Lynch is really hit or miss in my opinion, but they need to do something. There's a chance they go Derrick Henry here. (Previously No. 15)

No. 23, Minnesota Vikings: WR Josh Doctson, TCU. Tough scrappy guy that can fit right in with Stefon Diggs and Mike Wallace. Many compare him to Steve Smith Sr. now that is not bad company. (Not in 1.0 mock)

No. 24, Cincinnati Bengals: DT Andrew Billings, Baylor. The Bengals may have one the best rosters in all of football. The offensive can put up points, so they will likely take the “best available player” route, and that is defensive tackle Andrew Billings. Billings’ stock should raise in the coming months, the Bengals may not get the chance at him.

No. 25, Pittsburgh Steelers: ILB Reggie Ragland, Alabama. Steelers and their linebackers, and Alabama linebackers are solid as it gets. Add Ragland finishes off their “big3” of Bud Dupree and Ryan Shazier. If they get Ragland, that could be a scary linebacker core.

No. 26, Seattle Seahawks: RB Derrick Henry, Alabama. Out goes Marshawn Lynch, in comes a new bruising running back. Yes, Thomas Rawls showed some great things, but I expect they want a bruiser and Henry can fit that. (Previously No. 31)

No. 27, Green Bay Packers: DE Kenny Dodd, Clemson. Could go much higher than this, but if he’s there the Packers should take him. When you have Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Eddie Lacy on offense, you can afford to take some guys on defense. (Not in 1.0 mock)

No. 28, Kansas City Chiefs: OT Shon Coleman, Auburn. The Chiefs do two things, go on huge winning streaks and run the ball. Alex Smith was sacked 46 times last year and Jamaal Charles will be coming back from injury. Also, they just extended tight end Travis Kelce. They need protection.

No. 29, Arizona Cardinals: OLB Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame. The talent here is too much to pass up on at No. 29. Smith would have been a top 10 pick, but a knee injury may cause him to fall a bit. The offense for the Cardinals is there, so is the defense for that matter, but they can take a chance on him. (Previously No. 23)

No. 30, Carolina Panthers: WR Braxton Miller, Ohio State. The Panthers could very well add their third Buckeyes wide receiver here. No disrespect to Ted Ginn or Corey Brown, but neither are great, they’re solid quality players. Getting Miller to run with Kelvin Benjamin, who’s coming off ACL injury, could fair well for Cam Newton. Miller adds speed, talent and versatility. Miller should be used how Percy Harvin and Julian Edelman were used. (Not in mock 1.0)

No. 31, Denver Broncos: OG Cody Whitehair, Kansas State. The Broncos need to improve their offensive line, especially at the guard position, Whitehair is the best available guard.

Bonus Pick: Cleveland Browns take WR Tyler Boyd, Pittsburgh, with the first pick in the second round (32nd overall).

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.