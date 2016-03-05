Bernie Sanders visits historic black church to speak at African-American Town Hall

After Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders visited Cleveland on Saturday, many voters turned into supporters.

The day started at the Cleveland Field Office, where Sen. Sanders accepted an endorsement from CWA Local 4340, Communication Workers of America.

"The CWA polled every single member and that is one of the reasons why they came out strongly for Bernie, because so many members wanted Bernie," said one member.

After thanking his supporters, Sanders headed over to Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, where hundreds turned out for a town hall forum. The ticketed event was organized by The Community Coalition Concerned For Black Life.

The choir greeted Sanders by singing "Lift Every Voice," the black National Anthem. Then Sanders addressed the congregation and spoke on law enforcement, police brutality, gun control, voting rights, unemployment and poverty.

He also answered questions from the audience, including one from a woman who identified herself as Tamir Rice's cousin.

"What is your message to families, like ours, who even after years have yet to find justice?" she asked.

"In every instance where there's death at the hands of the police, there will be an immediate federal DOJ investigation," Sanders responded.

Many said they felt encouraged by Sanders coming to engage them.

"I like that he's angry and that he's passionate about all the things he talks about. And honestly, he's the only candidate that can back it up. Everything that he's arguing, he's lived through. So I like him," said Sydni Owens.

"It was fantastic that they had mostly a black venue and asked some hard questions and the issues that's good for Bernie. Also because Hillary seems to get most of the black vote and we need to send that message out that Bernie is also out for the black voters," said William Tarver.

In one week, Hillary Clinton will also attend a town hall at Olivet.

Sanders currently trails Clinton in the delegate count for the democratic presidential nomination.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.