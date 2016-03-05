Rollover accident on I90 in Rocky River

Westlake Police confirm that a vehicle rolled over in an accident around 9:40 A.M. on I-90E, between Clague Road and Detroit in the city of Rocky River.

There is a back up, with the high speed and middle lines closed.

No report of injuries although ambulance and fire did respond.

Rocky River expect to have the area clear soon.

