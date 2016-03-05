Man struck and killed in Geneva Township

A man is dead after being stuck by a vehicle in Geneva Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms.

Officials are investigating the accident that happened at approximately 7:53 P.M. on Friday, March 4.

Police say Thomas Laughlin, 60, of Ashtabula stuck and killed 56-year-old Richard Nelson of Painesville.

Laughlin was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was not injured.

According to reports, Laughlin was headed eastbound in the right lane, when Nelson walked into the path of the vehicle and was killed on impact.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said alcohol does appear to be a factor for the pedestrian and the crash remains under investigation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.