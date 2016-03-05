Elderly woman found safe after missing 4 days - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Elderly woman found safe after missing 4 days

Barbara Digel-Barrett (Source: Licking County Sheriff's Office) Barbara Digel-Barrett (Source: Licking County Sheriff's Office)
LICKING COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

A Missing Adult Alert issued by the Licking County Sheriff's Office for 72-year-old Barbara Digel-Barrett was cancelled after she was safely located by law enforcement. 

According to officials, Digel-Barrett left her residence on Ballman Road in Etna on March 1 at 11 p.m. and did not return. She suffers from medical conditions and it is out of character for her to leave and not tell friends and family where she is going. 

Days after being reported missing, authorities say Digel-Barrett was found safe. 

