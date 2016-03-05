2 arrested, 2 wanted in teen crime wave

Four teens are accused of a recent crime wave around Case Western Reserve University, but may be linked to crimes in Cleveland Heights, as well. Cleveland Police have arrested two, but two remain on the run.

Joseph Jeffries is a graduate student at Case and says he knows walking around on campus with his belongings makes him a target for thieves.

"As a student, you're walking around with thousands of dollars of equipment and laptops and things like that, any time you could use the data on your computer, which is worth more than the computer itself," explained Jeffries.

A string of robberies near the campus gives Jeffries and others a reason to be on alert.

"There have been a lot of robberies around this area," he said.

Police say the first victim was a student on Tuesday afternoon, in which the suspects stole his Ford Escape.

"The Case student was walking in the area of 123rd and Euclid when the suspects pulled up and robbed him at gunpoint," said Det. Jennifer Ciaccia, with the Cleveland Police.

Then on Thursday night, a pair of the teens tried to snatch two womens' purses on Adelbert Road. One woman was able to hold onto hers, but the suspects made off with the other's bag.

On Friday night, a woman told police several teens took her car at gunpoint in the 3500 block of East 116th Street. Around 1 a.m. police say they spotted the teens near Colfax Road and arrested two of them near Wade Oval after a short chase.

They are still looking for the remaining two suspects, along with the vehicle, a white 2009 Mercury Milan with plate GLT4055.

In the meantime, Jeffries and others are being careful.

"We usually walk in pairs," said Jeffries.

According to police, the teenagers are armed. Call 911 if you see the missing vehicle.

