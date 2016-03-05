Akron Police investigating homicide that occurred Friday

Akron Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred shortly before 11:00 P.M. on Friday night in the 1200 block of Onondago Avenue.

The victim, a 26 year old male from Victory Street in Akron, was found inside of his gold, 1999 Chevy Malibu parked in the driveway.

The victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. Victim's name will not be released until positively identified.

No suspects have been identified at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective bureau at (330) 375-2490.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.