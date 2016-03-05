A Prom to Remember: Teens with cancer given free dresses, makeovers

Prom is one of the most important nights in a teen's life. It is a rite of passage, providing one-of-a-kind memories made with lifelong friends.

But, prom can also be a stressful and pricey event, especially for teens with cancer. From the anxiety of paying prom costs on top of mounting medical bills, to worrying about how to hide hair loss or other physical changes from medical treatment, attending prom isn't the anxiety-free experience it is for healthy teens.

To alleviate these worries and ensure they have the prom they deserve, "A Prom to Remember" provides teens with cancer a magical night entirely free, including helping them find their dream dress.

Held in partnership between The Unforgettable Prom Foundation, Inc. and The Ritz-Carlton, the event offers teens affected by cancer the chance to spend the evening away from their hospital beds, dancing the night away at their very own prom.

"They may not be able to go to their own prom because of illness, but if they are, this is set up to accommodate any special situation," said Sharon Richmond, with A Prom to Remember.

Now in its sixth year, this year's celebration will be held on Friday, April 8, with more than 175 teens expected to attend.

On Saturday, A Prom to Remember hosted its annual "Dress Extravaganza," giving every young lady a chance to find the perfect dress for her big night. Teens, accompanied by their family and friends, had the opportunity to choose a gorgeous gown from more than 1,000 donated dresses. A seamstress was even on-hand to make minor alterations, ensuring the perfect fit.

Racks and dressing rooms were set up by The National Council of Jewish Women. Microsoft volunteers were on-site with Surface tablets to entertain guests throughout the weekend as they waited for their chance in the dressing room. To prepare attendees for a glamorous prom night, Brown Aveda Institute offered on-site mini spa services.

The entire event is free for the teens, allowing them to focus on having fun and feeling beautiful, not worrying about the price tag.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.