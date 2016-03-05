Hillary Clinton holding Cleveland rally Tuesday

Thursday, August 27 2015 6:43 AM EDT2015-08-27 10:43:15 GMT
Hillary Clinton visited Cleveland Thursday for a grassroots organizing meeting. The Democratic front-runner for President says this is not a campaign rally, but a meeting to build support and offer training for campaign volunteers. More >>
Organizers say Clinton will lay out the case for why she is the only candidate who will build on President Barack Obama’s progress and success, has the experience to get the job done, and will break down the barriers that hold Ohioans back.