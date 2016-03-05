Hillary Clinton holding Cleveland rally Tuesday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hillary Clinton holding Cleveland rally Tuesday

Hillary Clinton last visited Cleveland in August.

    Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are vying to become the next President of the United States.  

    Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are vying to become the next President of the United States.  

    Hillary Clinton visited Cleveland Thursday for a grassroots organizing meeting. The Democratic front-runner for President says this is not a campaign rally, but a meeting to build support and offer training for campaign volunteers. More >>
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has scheduled a rally in Cleveland this Tuesday, as her campaign continues to prepare for Ohio's primary election on March 15

Organizers say Clinton will lay out the case for why she is the only candidate who will build on President Barack Obama’s progress and success, has the experience to get the job done, and will break down the barriers that hold Ohioans back.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at Cuyahoga County Community College's Recreation Center on East 30th Street in downtown Cleveland. 

Members of the public who would like to attend the event can RSVP here

Back in August 2015, Clinton visited Case Western Reserve University for a grassroots organization meeting. 

