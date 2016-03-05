Police chief's son has car stolen with loaded gun inside

An alert was issued by Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. (Source: WOIO)

The car was stolen from the Sunoco gas station on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid. (Source: Google Maps)

According to a police source, the son of Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams had his car stolen with a loaded gun inside Saturday night.

The source says the vehicle was left running at the Sunoco gas station on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, when a woman jumped in and drove off. The vehicle may have gotten onto I-90.

The gun, which was described as a 9 mm Smith & Wesson, was in the back seat.

An alert was issued to the entire Cleveland dispatch.

The vehicle is described as a 2011 Silver Chevy Impala with license plate FSP4399.

Anyone who has more information is urged to call police.

