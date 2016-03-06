Report: Peyton Manning to announce retirement Monday

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is calling it a career, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Filed to ESPN: Five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning will announce his retirement Monday in Denver per source familiar with the QB's decision — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 6, 2016

Thank you, Peyton, and congratulations on your magnificent 18-year NFL career! https://t.co/YdMt19tQ2i pic.twitter.com/jYDXpMmlUA — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 6, 2016

Manning is fresh off his second Super Bowl victory. The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

Some of Manning's biggest accomplishments:

- 2-time Super Bowl Champion

- Super Bowl MVP

- 14-time Pro Bowl

- 5-time AP NFL MVP

- Hold the NFL record in career passing touchdowns and passing yards

- 7-time First-team All Pro

- 4-time AFC Champion

Manning will leave the game with 71,940 passing yards and 539 touchdowns to 251 interceptions.

Manning is also the only quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.