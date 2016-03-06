Report: Peyton Manning to announce retirement Monday

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is calling it a career, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.
Filed to ESPN: Five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning will announce his retirement Monday in Denver per source familiar with the QB's decision— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 6, 2016
Thank you, Peyton, and congratulations on your magnificent 18-year NFL career! https://t.co/YdMt19tQ2i pic.twitter.com/jYDXpMmlUA— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 6, 2016
Manning is fresh off his second Super Bowl victory. The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.
Some of Manning's biggest accomplishments:
- 2-time Super Bowl Champion
- Super Bowl MVP
- 14-time Pro Bowl
- 5-time AP NFL MVP
- Hold the NFL record in career passing touchdowns and passing yards
- 7-time First-team All Pro
- 4-time AFC Champion
Manning will leave the game with 71,940 passing yards and 539 touchdowns to 251 interceptions.
Manning is also the only quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl with two different teams.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app.
Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.