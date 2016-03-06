Report: Peyton Manning to announce retirement Monday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is calling it a career, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen

Manning is fresh off his second Super Bowl victory. The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

Some of Manning's biggest accomplishments:

- 2-time Super Bowl Champion

- Super Bowl MVP

- 14-time Pro Bowl

- 5-time AP NFL MVP

- Hold the NFL record in career passing touchdowns and passing yards

- 7-time First-team All Pro

- 4-time AFC Champion

Manning will leave the game with 71,940 passing yards and 539 touchdowns to 251 interceptions. 

Manning is also the only quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl with two different teams. 

