Missing 13-year-old found safe in Cleveland

The teen was last seen at Miles Elementary on Friday. (Source: WOIO)

Thirteen-year-old Reont’a Hardman was last seen at school on Friday.

His mom, Renita Hardman, said Friday was just like any other day. Reont'a was on his way to school at Miles Elementary, where he is an eighth grader.

Reont'a never returned home that night. Hardman says her son has never not called and never not come home.

"He was supposed to come home after school, never showed up. [I] kept calling him and calling him, but it's not like him for his phone to be ringing if he wasn't going to come home. He usually cuts it off so that he can say that he didn't receive the calls, and it wouldn't be in his phone. But his phone has been on and ringing since Friday," described Hardman.

She says she spoke with her son's friends. They say they saw him at school on Friday, but hadn't seen him since.

Hardman says police told her she needed to wait 24 hours to file a missing person’s report. So, she filed a report on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Late Sunday afternoon, Hardman says Reont'a was found safe.

