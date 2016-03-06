VIDEO: Schwarzenegger endorses Kasich at Columbus rally

Ohio Gov. John Kasich spoke at a rally Sunday with former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger by his side. The rally was held outside at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Columbus.

Schwarzenegger is backing Kasich for the 2016 presidential election. He told the crowd how he started supporting Kasich in the '80s when he ran for Congress and now he's supporting him again as the Republican nominee.

"We need John Kasich to take charge and be at the White House and this is why I endorse John Kasich, our great governor, to be our Republican nominee

and to be the next president of the Unites States of America," Schwarzenegger said.

Kasich paused from politics to remember former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who died on Sunday morning.

"She was an incredible lady. She was very strong and a total class act," said Kasich.

Then he shifted to discussing his presidential plans for improving Social Security, employment, student loan debt, as well as creating jobs in the United States.

"I know how to balance budgets. I know how to build a group of people and to get us on a strong fiscal track. And why do we want that? Because, if our

job creators don’t feel like they can trust, they’ll sit on their wallets," said Kasich.

The governor is looking ahead to Michigan for the state’s primary election on Tuesday.

"We’re going to do well there, and then we’re going to come here," said Kasich.

Kasich called for support during the Ohio Primary Election on March 15. There are 66 delegates at stake in the Ohio Primary Election. Kasich currently has 37 in the Republican race.

"I think it's important that in Ohio, we not only send a message to the country, but send a message to the world that positive efforts in politics -- and not name calling or big suggestions about how you're going to fix things -- that a positive message on raising the bar for our kids will move America forward," said Kasich.

On Tuesday, Kasich will speak at a rally in Broadview Heights.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.