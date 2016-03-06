Sunday services resume 1 week after Dayton pastor's slaying

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Sunday services have resumed at a church in southwest Ohio one week after its pastor was shot and killed in his church office.

The Dayton Daily News reports that congregants gathered Sunday for the 11 a.m. worship service at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton.

The 70-year-old Rev. William B. Schooler was fatally shot and killed in his church office as service was winding down last Sunday.

The pastor's brother, 68-year-old Daniel Schooler, has pleaded not guilty in the slaying. He's charged with aggravated murder and other counts in the shooting.

Police say the minister's wife witnessed the last shot, and Daniel Schooler waited there to be arrested.

Records indicate he has a history of violence and previously sued his brother over an inheritance dispute five years ago.

