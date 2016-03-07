Roads reopen after 2 early-morning house fires

Cleveland firefighters were busy Monday morning with two house fires.

The first fire broke out in the 12900 block of Crossburn Avenue on the city's west side around 4 a.m. Monday. The house was occupied. There are no reports of any injuries.

West 130th Street between Bennington and Enterprise Avenues has reopened.

Also around the same time, firefighters were called to the 3300 block of West 122nd Street for a house fire. There are no injuries reported.

The road between Lorain and Belden has also reopened.

