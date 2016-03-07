Kasich to rally in Broadview Heights

Ohio Governor John Kasich is making the rounds in his home state.

The Republican presidential hopeful campaigned in Columbus Sunday and Tuesday he will be in Broadview Heights.

Kasich is set to be at the Ohio CAT headquarters on Royalton Road. Doors open at 4:30p.m. and the event starts at 5 p.m.

Kasich has vowed to win Ohio in the March 15 primary.

It looks like a tight race between businessman Donald Trump and Kasich. Some forecasts do predict Kasich will come away with Ohio's 66 delegates. Polls for Ohio show Trump with a narrow lead, 31 to 27%.

