Father, girlfriend charged in 3-year-old's homicide remain in jail

The death of a 3-year-old girl is under investigation and charges have been filed.

Mathew Miku and his live-in girlfriend, Jessica Bender, are facing charges in Hailey's death. (Source: Family)

Hailey's death is being investigated as a homicide and her father is one of the suspects. (Source: Family)

A father is charged with killing his own daughter. Matthew Miku, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and child endangering.

He appeared in a Canton courtroom Monday. He will remain in jail on a $1M bond.

Canton Police say around 11:15 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a call regarding an unconscious child at 1007 Dewalt Avenue. Police say Mathew Miku called 911 and said he found his daughter, Hailey, dead in her bed. He sounded distraught during the call and said Hailey had fallen on the steps a week ago.

Further investigation led detectives to treat this as a homicide.

Miku's live-in girlfriend, 21-year-old Jessica Bender, was charged with child endangering. Her bond was set at $250,000.

Police say both suspects are residents at the home.

The grandparents have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral arrangements.

