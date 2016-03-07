Wayne Co. school closing hoax

The Wayne County Sheriff is warning people about a hoax going around.

The sheriff's department posted the information on their Facebook page.

According to the post, a message is being passed around by Wayne County students that states schools will be closed due to a bomb threat by ISIS. The message includes a link to a list of "all schools closed." The link doesn't list schools. Instead it opens a pornographic image of an adult male.

Legitimate school closings will always be posted on the school's website or check out cleveland19.com.

