Cleveland Clinic describes 1st uterus transplant surgery as 'euphoric'

Doctors from the Cleveland Clinic, and the first uterus transplant recipient discussed the groundbreaking surgery at a press conference Monday.



Doctors performed the nation's first uterus transplant at the end of February. The recipient was a 26-year-old patient named Lindsay. She and her husband Blake have three adopted sons, and didn't want to release any more information at this point. They are asking the media to respect their privacy, but Lindsay did want people to know how grateful she was to the family of the undisclosed donor and how important this surgery is to her and her family.



"When I was 16 I was told I would never have children," Lindsay said while seated in the wheelchair Blake brought her into the room on. "From that moment on I have prayed that God would allow me the opportunity to experience pregnancy, and here we are today at the beginning of that journey."



It is a journey that will take years from this point.



Lindsey's surgery took nine-hours, and although she is not from Cleveland, she will have to remain in the city for at least a month to recover.



It will be at least a year before Lindsey and her husband can attempt to get pregnant. The couple froze six to 10 embryos before undergoing the procedure, and when Lindsey attempts to get pregnant she will do so through in vitro fertilization. The couple won't be able to get pregnant through more traditional means because Fallopian tubes were not transplanted along with the uterus.



The baby will also be delivered by cesarean section.



"We don't exactly know how this uterus would respond to the normal signals of labor," said Dr. Uma Perni, who specializes in high risk pregnancies.



Perni said Lindsey, and other eventual transplant recipients, will have a higher chance of preterm pregnancy, but research so far shows that babies are developmentally normal, and things like breastfeeding will be possible.



The plan, after recipients have one or two children, is to remove the uterus. It's called an "ephemeral transplant."



Doctors at the Clinic said that is so patients don't have to remain on anti rejection drugs for the rest of their lives.



"This is a research protocol. In the real world, after research, we'll see," said Dr. Tommaso Falcone, an OB/GYN surgeon and chairman of the Transplant Center.



The first ever uterus transplant took place in Sweden in 2014, other successful transplants there have resulted in births. The Swedish surgeries used live organ donors, while the Clinic's trial relies on deceased donors in order, doctors say, to reduce as much risk as possible. Despite differences, doctors at the Clinic said working with the Swedish transplant team has provided invaluable information.



"We definitely benefited tremendously from that collaboration and we're eternally grateful for their support over the years," said Dr. Andreas Tzakis, the program director of the Transplant Center.



More than 250 women were screened to be a part of the clinical trial. A total of 10 women will be enrolled who have uterine factor infertility due to not having a uterus or not having a working uterus. An estimated 50,000 women in the United States are afflicted with the condition.



It's not the answer for everyone, but doctors at the Clinic say it has the potential to be an answer for some women.



"I wish that the public could understand what patients with infertility go through. On a daily basis the stress of infertility is right up there with losing your job, getting a divorce, losing a spouse. They've done surveys to show that the fertility stress levels are very high and they're living it every day," said Dr. Rebecca Flyckt, an OB/GYN surgeon. "There may be people who would judge these women for making the choices that they do, but I would ask them to talk to one of these people understand their story and understand what they go through before making judgement."

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.