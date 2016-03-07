What would a brokered political convention mean for Cleveland

The term brokered convention is commonly used, but political parties don't like it.

It hints of party bosses controlling the outcome. The modern term is contested convention. Bottom line it's the same thing.

If no candidate has a majority on the first ballot, the gloves come off. That's because after that delegates can vote for any candidate. The rules vary from state to state but that's basically it.

The hope is a re-vote will quickly bring a majority of delegates to one candidate.

Today party primaries usually result in first ballot nominees. In the past conventions were routinely brokered. Every Democratic convention from

1844 until 1936 was brokered.

In 1924 it took 103 ballots for Democrats to nominate brokered candidate John W Davis who lost to Calvin Coolidge. Adlai Stevenson the 1952 Democratic nominee and Thomas Dewey the 1948 Republican standard bearer are the most recent brokered nominees. Dewey's was controversial, with a familiar ring to today with other candidates complaining that delegates didn't like it "They resent it, they think something should be done about it because it will be harmful to the party."

Dewey and Stevenson both lost the general election.

A brokered candidates chances aren't good, a study by Pew Research Foundation shows that candidates that are nominated on the first ballot are elected

55% of the time. Those on the second ballot or later only 39%. The last winning U.S. presidential nominee produced by a brokered convention was FDR in 1932. Then only after 6 tough days of negotiations.

Interesting to Cleveland's convention is that it's been 40 years since a Republican presidential convention opened without a clear nominee. For the Democrats it's been 32 years. Both times the front runner won nomination on the first ballot. Call it a brokered or contested convention a lot of dealing will be done if it comes down to that. Remember Ronald Reagan cut a deal choosing competitor George Bush as his vice presidential nominee, winning Bush's supporters despite former President Gerald Ford being the front runner for VP.

