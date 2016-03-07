Eagle's nest at Avon Lake school has 3 eggs

Redwood Elementary School has set up a 24/7 live web cam of its bald eagle nest. (Source: Redwood Elem.)

There's another egg in the nest at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake. That makes 3. The latest laying happened sometime over the weekend.

Many of you have been following Redwood Elementary School's live web cam of its resident bald eagles. The school set up the camera in November 2015.

The eggs usually takes 36 to 38 days to hatch.

Avon Lake schools is calculating and could have eaglets by first week of April.

Watch the 24/7 Eagle Cam below.

The school has also incorporated the eagles into various classroom lessons and art projects.

