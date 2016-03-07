Kasich orders flags flown half-staff to honor Nancy Reagan

Former First Lady Nancy Reagan passed away Sunday at the age of 94.

Monday, Governor John Kasich ordered flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio from sunrise to sunset until her interment, in honor of Nancy Reagan.

She will be buried at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, next to her husband of 52 years.

