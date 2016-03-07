WATCH LIVE: Peyton Manning announces retirement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Peyton Manning heads into retirement today after putting the finishing touches on his 18-year NFL career with a second Super Bowl win.

The Denver quarterback will make it official at a news conference just a month after helping the Broncos to an upset win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50.



That just added another note to his legacy, making him the only quarterback in league history to lead two franchises to Super Bowl titles.



Manning goes out with dozens of NFL records and five league MVP awards.