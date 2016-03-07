Hudson firefighters rescue Yorkie from furnace

Hudson firefighters went on a rescue mission last month to save one little scared doggie.

Tina, a 20-year-old deaf and blind, six-pound miniature teacup Yorkie fell into an open floor vent. She then slid down and crawled 15 feet through the 6-inch pipe toward the furnace.

Firefighters had to dismantle furnace duct pipes to get to Tina. There were electric lines, gas pipes and water pipes in the way.

It took about 30 minutes but they finally got her out. She was fine, just a little scared and a lot dirty.

