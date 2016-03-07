Reward offered for Fugitive of the Week

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Maurice 'Jason' Sinkfield.

Sinkfield is wanted for probation violation with an underlying robbery offense. He is also wanted by the Mentor Police Department after he fled a traffic stop on September 17, 2015. According to police, Sinkfield is believed to be a danger to himself and law enforcement.

If you have any information in reference to Maurice 'Jason' Sinkfield, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

