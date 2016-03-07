Mom says 3-year-old daughter loved dad accused of killing her

Three-year-old Hailey Miku loved her father, that's according to her mother. That may be why it's so hard for family members to come to grips with the fact that Hailey's father is now charged with her murder.



Mathew Miku, 22, was arraigned Monday morning in Canton, charged with murder and child endangering. Miku's live-in girlfriend, Jessica Bender, was also arraigned and charged with child endangering.

Mathew Miku called 911 for help on Friday morning from his Dewalt Avenue home in Canton.

Here are some portions of that 911 call:

Operator: "911 what is your emergency?"

Caller: "My daughter is dead. Can you just get here?"

Miku tells the operator his daughter fell down the steps.



Operator: "okay, what's going on with her?"

Caller: "She fell down the steps several weeks ago, and oh my God, she's not waking up."



But when investigators arrived at the scene of the home Miku shared with his girlfriend, they uncovered evidence that led them to believe that Hailey's death was no accident. Hailey's dad and his girlfriend were then arrested.

Hailey's mom, Justina Longwell, said she's devastated. She had full custody of her daughter.

When we talked to her on the phone, Longwell told us she wasn't up to doing an on-camera interview at the moment, but did say she still can't believe her daughter is gone or that Hailey's father is charged with her murder.



Miku sounds distraught, and much of what he says on the 911 call is not easy to understand.

Operator: "Is she breathing at all?"

Caller: "No, she's so stiff. My God."



As of Monday afternoon, Miku was still being held at the Stark County Jail on $1 million bond.

Miku's girlfriend, Jessica Bender was also in custody Monday afternoon at the Stark County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.