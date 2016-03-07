Missing service dog found dead

A Cleveland Heights woman is missing her dog but Ducati isn't just any ordinary dog.

A Cleveland Heights woman is missing her dog but Ducati isn't just any ordinary dog.

Cleveland Heights family is missing their service dog Ducati. (Source: Family)

The missing service dog for a Cleveland Heights woman has been found dead.

Three-year-old Ducati went missing Jan. 29 after someone left her cage unlocked.

Ducati was struck by an RTA train at Windermere.

She was a service dog for anxiety and depression.

His owner, Jodie, says they buried her dog in her parent's yard Sunday.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.