Browns sign Carder, extended qualifying offers to others

The Cleveland Browns have re-signed LB Tank Carder, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The team also signed DL Jamie Meder and RB Raheem Mostert as exclusive rights free agents and extended qualifying offers to the following restricted free agents: DB Don Jones, OL Austin Pasztor, WR Terrelle Pryor and LB Scott Solomon.

If Jones (seventh), Pryor (third) or Solomon (seventh) signs an offer sheet with another club, the Browns have right of first refusal and would receive draft choice compensation equal to the player's original draft round if they leave. If Pasztor (undrafted) signs an offer sheet with another club, the Browns would have right of first refusal.

