LeBron James named Eastern Conference Player of Week

The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the Eastern Conference Player of Week for games played Monday, February 29, through Sunday, March 6.

This marks the third time this season James has earned Player of the Week accolades, as well as the 51st time in his career, the most in NBA history. It also marks the 51st time in franchise history a player has earned Player of the Week honors and the 32nd time James has earned the honor as a member of the Cavaliers.

James led Cleveland to a perfect 3-0 record this past week after averaging 26.7 points on .533 shooting from the field, 9.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals in 34.3 minutes per game. He also registered two double-doubles.

Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs was named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.