Deer culling to be on March 15 ballot

Joel Kavaras doesn’t think deer are so dear, "I think they should be culled. I think it's a good idea. Keep'em in the parks where they belong."

Kavaras is among the growing number of people who want the deer population in their neighborhoods thinned.



"When I moved out here 28 years ago you didn't see a deer."



Kelli Ciocca says the deer are cute but that they posed a particular threat to her family when she goes walking with her children. She says they don’t run away when they approach.



"What do you think about the possibility of culling deed with a crossbow? I'm not really a big fan of it for the simple fact that I have three children and they're outside playing a lot and I am concerned that they were to get hurt if somebody was using a crossbow. God forbid that happened. That would be a horrible mistake."



Broadview Heights, North Royalton, Parma, Parma Heights, Seven Hills and Strongsville all have placed an issue on the March 15 ballot that would allow limited hunting of white-tail deer by crossbow and longbow. The hunters have to be licensed and arrows have to be fired from a platform.

"You drive on the street and there has been a lot of auto accidents and a lot of money lost caused by deer," Kavaras says.

According to the Ohio Insurance Institute, in 2014 there 19,705 vehicle/deer crashes in Ohio. Four people died in the Buckeye state and almost 8-hundred people were hurt. On average it costs over 4-thousand dollar per vehicle, nationally.

Mr. Latine and his wife Phyllis walk their community. They have seen the deer population explode.

"I've been here 28 years and deer population is way up. Far as culling, I really don't know. That's a good question. I don't want no bow hunting. I don't think it's good."



We asked why? "If the animal is hit and he's not taken down he's going to get wild. Someone can get hurt, car can get run into."

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.