25-year-old killed in Lorain crash

A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a one-car crash.

Lorain police said the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Meister Road.

Police identified the driver as Joshua Saltis of Lorain. Saltis was transported from the scene to Mercy Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police said the front-seat passenger was transported to the hospital for medical treatment, but was later released.

Officers said the Honda Civic failed to negotiate a curve in the road, and ran off the roadway. They say the Civic struck the curb and continued on into the front yard of a home.

The car came to a final rest after colliding with a flower bed enclosed with bricks and a bush.

