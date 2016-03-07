Scam Alert: Lorain Police warns about email scam

Lorain Police posted on their Facebook page that a resident reported receiving an email from "trafficcameraviolations@Odot.gov" claiming she owed a fine for a traffic violation recorded by a traffic camera in Lorain.

Police strongly encourage you to ignore it if you receive an email of this nature. It is a scam.

First, Lorain does not utilize traffic cameras to fine motorists.

Second, the email address in question is fake. "Odot.gov" is not a real website nor is it the official address for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The correct website for the Ohio Department of Transportation is http://www.dot.state.oh.us/

The email came with a Microsoft Word document attached to it that very likely could contain a virus.

Residents are encouraged to ignore and delete emails of this nature. It also would be wise to not open any file attachments to a message of this type.

