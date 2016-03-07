Report: Village leader knew of lead in drinking water sooner

Emails show a village manager in northeastern Ohio was told about lead in the drinking water two months earlier than he first said. (Source: WOIO)

SEBRING, Ohio (AP) - Emails show a village manager in northeastern Ohio was told about lead in the drinking water two months earlier than he first said.

The Vindicator (http://bit.ly/21Thm3W ) newspaper in Youngstown reports Sebring's former water plant manager told the village manager in early October that the water had failed lead tests.

Richard Giroux had earlier said he wasn't aware of the problem until early December.

Sebring officials have come under scrutiny since state environmental officials said the village waited months to notify people about high levels of lead coming from their pipes.

Giroux told The Vindicator he didn't remember the email sent by the former water plant operator.

He also said that village officials took the mater seriously once they found out about the unsafe lead readings.

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com

