Officer on 'dog duty' catches strays, reunites them with owners

Lorain Police Officer catches stray dogs and tries to reunite them with owners (Source: WOIO)

A City of Lorain Police Officer has been on "dog duty" for the past two years, catching hundreds of strays. Sometimes he even reunites some dogs with their owners.

Officer Doc Ric Broz says it's a full-time job that keeps him running.

"Trying to get the dogs off the street that are running loose, humanely without us having to injure them, without us getting injured and the public getting injured," he said.

The city laid off the dog catcher in 2009 but the problem didn't go away. Officer Broz says last year, he caught more than 500 stray dogs and took them to the county kennel.

He even uses social media to try and reunite the stray with their owners.

"If they have Ohio dog license, almost 100% of the time, as long as address and phone number is correct, I'll take them home," he said.

But most of the dogs aren't licensed. We picked up a Great Dane in an alley between West 10th and West 11th Streets and Officer Broz says he's recognizes it. A neighbor called the police. She says the dog has been running loose for months and she's had it.

"Seeing this poor dog, it breaks my heart it's not being taken care of. This dog is carrying around with a chain. Where are the owners, why don't they know it's missing?" said BJ Tillack.

Officer Broz says he usually can catch the dog without having to tranquilize. After a short chase, he finally caught the Great Dane with a leash.

Now he'll take it to a temporary shelter, until the Dog Warden picks him up. He's hoping his owners and others get the memo.

He feels like his efforts are working: there's been about a 30% decrease in calls in the last 6 months but there are still a lot of stray dogs out there.

