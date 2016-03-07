Spring break Zika virus concerns

" People who are going down to the Caribbean, South America, Central America take some insect repellant and watch out for being bitten by mosquitoes," said Joe Lynch with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

Advice directly from Joe Lynch with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. We sat down with him to find out what you should do to stay safe if your spring break takes you to areas affected by Zika.

"There are some people who could become ill. About 20-percent of people who are bitten by an infected mosquito became ill," Lynch.

The Zika virus is not fatal like the West Nile virus. Lynch says the mosquitoes known to carry Zika generally bite during the day.

There are no antibiotics for Zika.

In addition to wearing insect repellant Lynch suggest wearing layers of clothing. Long Sleeves, Long Pants to try to keep from getting bitten.

"We were definitely disappointed because we had put together a beautiful trip," said Patti Fritzsche.

Last month we talked to Patti Fritzsche who changed her travel plans because of Zika concerns. She and her husband want to start a family, and

her doctor suggested they go to an area that wasn't Zika infected.

"We just decided it wasn't the best and we didn't want to risk it because of all the birth defects, and the microcephaly that's been linked to it," explained Fritzsche.

Experts warn the biggest risk are women who are pregnant or might get pregnant. Zika can be transmitted through sexual intercourse. Men can infect their partner.

"Men could go down there. pick up the virus bring it back and if they have relations with their wife who's pregnant they could pass on the virus," said Lynch.

The CDC www.cdc.gov/ is working on tests to determine how long Zika remains in infected men's semen.

Lynch says he doesn't believe Zika will be a threat to Ohio.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.