Madison Village Council votes to keep police department

Madison Village Council unanimously voted "no" on proposed dissolution of the police department. The police department will remain.

Council suspended the rules for the third meeting.

The mayor of Madison Village in Lake County wanted to dissolve the police department in February.

Mayor Sam Britton, Jr. said the police department is too costly to keep open.

Britton, Jr. posted a letter on the the village's website over the weekend regarding the issue (Read letter):

The Madison Village police department currently consists of:

1 full-time police chief

2 full-time police officers

15 part-time officers

1 auxiliary officer

1 full-time police/mayor's court clerk

1 part-time police clerk and

1 part-time school crossing guard

